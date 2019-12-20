This new group wants to keep harassment and hate out of VR and AR

The group, called called the XR Association, counts Facebook’s Oculus, HTC, Microsoft, and others as members. (“XR” is an umbrella term that encapsulates virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality.)

XRA has already released an initial set of guidelines to help developers create XR devices that well-designed and easy to use, and it’s now added a new set of best practices for creating safe and inclusive virtual social spaces. The formation of XRA and the release of the guidelines represent the first time the industry has coalesced in an actual trade group to spread best practices and educate the public.

A lot can go wrong in virtual social spaces, and problems are well-documented. People have been harassed and virtually groped—in VR. To the victim, virtual harassment can feel as real, and as painful, as real-world harassment.

“While harassment and safety risks in VR can be similar to those expressed in 2D social spaces, VR users may experience abusive behavior in a more bodily or visceral fashion,” say XRA’s new guidelines on the subject, which seem more like common sense than revelations. “When building product tools, we should aim to create strong protection and reporting mechanisms, not diminish them, for a safer, more positive experience for everyone.”

In AR, where digital imagery is overlaid on the real world, it’s possible to spread graffiti that everybody else will see when they encounter that same real-world space. The new XRA guidelines give a cautionary example of a user stamping a silly emoji over a memorial in the real world. But other scenarios are more disturbing. Bullies could virtually graffiti a victim’s home. Racists could paint hate slogans over civil rights monuments.

The XRA’s guidelines provide ways of steering users away from that kind of bad behavior. “We’re saying please think about these things; think about the situations you’re putting the user in,” XRA CEO Liz Hyman told me. “Think about the behaviors that are not acceptable in the environment they’re using this technology in.”