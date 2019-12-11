These are the movies, TV, and gaming characters you loved in 2019 according to PornHub

The most popular pornography platform in the country just posted its end-of-year data, and the numbers are staggering: In 2019, PornHub had 42 billion visits (up from 33.5 billion in 2018), 39 billion searches, and more than 6.83 million new videos uploaded to the site.

That kind of sprawling user base and traffic will, of course, yield rather illuminating data such as “alien” ranking no. 2 in top searches (no doubt tied to that Area 51 hullabaloo) or the fact that Sunday at 11 p.m. is the most popular day and time to watch porn. PornHub’s expansive data set is definitely worth a scroll (just make sure you’re in a secure location first.)

Here are the highlights across tech, entertainment, and culture:

– In terms of how people choose to watch porn, phone viewing won by a landslide: 76.6% on mobile vs. 6.3% on desktop. Traffic from Apple iOS devices grew 19% from 2018 to make up 52.8% of PornHub’s mobile traffic (Android users brought in 46.6%). However, with traffic from desktop computers, Windows shut out Mac with 75.5% vs. 16.7%, respectively.

– Of course, mobile and desktop aren’t the only ways people get off: Traffic from PlayStation consoles took the top spot with 51.5%, followed by Xbox at 34.7%

– The top five most searched movie and TV characters and/or franchises were: 1) Avengers, 2) Harley Quinn, 3) Teen Titans, 4) Incredibles, and 5) Captain Marvel. Joker may have come in at No. 10 but saw a 3,345% spike in traffic compared to 2018 for obvious reasons.