Job seekers: These are the 10 best companies to work for in 2020, and they’re not who you think

Employees have spoken (or written reviews, as it were) and have played a part in determining the best large companies to work for in the coming year. Glassdoor’s annual exhaustive analysis revealed some surprises at the top of the ranks this time around. Among the 10 best, the top four all scored a 4.6 out of 5 rating, while the remaining six were also tied at the same score.

HubSpot (4.6 rating) Bain & Company (4.6 rating) DocuSign (4.6 rating) In-N-Out Burger (4.6 rating) Sammons Financial Group (4.5 rating) Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (4.5 rating) Intuitive Surgical (4.5 rating) Ultimate Software (4.5 rating) VIPKid (4.5 rating) Southwest Airlines (4.5 rating)

Technology firms dominated the list of 50 best with a total of 31 companies represented. Some of the other industries included healthcare (9 companies), retail (8 companies), manufacturing (8 companies), real estate (6 companies), consulting (5 companies), and travel and tourism (5 companies).

Common themes among employees’ reviews of their employers included an emphasis on company culture, challenging work, and collaborative environments. HubSpot, for example, got high marks for inclusiveness and “autonomy to innovate, to create and shape your role while ensuring you create a schedule and work-life fit that works best for you,” according to one reviewer. Fair practices, transparency, and opportunity to advance were other important factors that employees at Docusign (No. 3) cited in their reviews.

Perhaps indicative of the rocky year several of the major tech companies have faced, each has fallen down the list. Many Google employees pushed back against what they claimed were the company’s discriminatory practices. As such, the search giant, which was No. 8 in 2019, is now at No. 11. LinkedIn fell from No. 6 to No. 12. Facebook, which experienced a 26% drop in usage over the last two years, went from No. 7 to No. 23, even though employees claimed to still be tackling challenging problems “surrounded by the best and brightest minds.” Twitter wasn’t in the top 100 at all.

To rank the 100 companies that made the final cut, Glassdoor’s analysts looked at those organizations that had at least 75 ratings across the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook) from U.S.-based employees and had a workforce of at least 1,000 people.

Additionally, Glassdoor ranked the best small and medium companies to work for in 2020. The top five among them all scored higher than any of the large corporations: