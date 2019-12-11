The secret to a successful startup exit is not what you think

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. What are some common threads around investments that have reached a successful exit—and what hasn’t worked? I’m asking to better help founders in my portfolio.

—Managing Director of a venture fund

Dear Managing Director,

Let me start with where it always ends. It all comes down to cash. If a founder runs out of cash and doesn’t have enough traction to tell a good story that will help get more cash, it will not end well. It’s that simple.

In almost all cases if things didn’t work out, it’s because founders ran out of money. That means that they spent ahead of their traction and didn’t make enough headway to raise more.

When it comes to guiding founders how to spend money, I always offer the same advice: spend money like it’s your own. Now, the truth is that founders are usually so focused on preserving enough cash to stay alive they typically aren’t blowing money. It’s rare to see market rate salaries, let alone fat expense accounts. So, while spending too much isn’t often the problem, spending on the wrong things at the wrong time often is. These are six ways founders miscalculate: