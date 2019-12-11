The secret to being a persuasive speaker

“Be yourself. The worst talks are the ones where someone is trying to be someone they aren’t. If you are generally goofy, then be goofy. If you are emotional, then be emotional.”

You’re much more likely to succeed whether you’re presenting, making a pitch, or interviewing for a job if you follow this great advice on public speaking from Salman Khan, founder of the Khan Academy.

Why authenticity matters

Being authentic means being you. No pretense, no acting, no airs, no trying to talk or act like someone else. When we are at ease being ourselves, we communicate more naturally and with more confidence because our brains are not putting in extra effort to act. The audience sees someone who is comfortable being themselves—flaws and all—and is more likely to trust them.

But what does it mean to be authentic when giving a speech or presentation? Should you behave the same way in every situation? How can you know how to project authenticity to people who you have never met?

To be an authentic public speaker, you need self-awareness and to have an understanding of how you communicate.

Understand your unique communication style

Each of us has our quirks and habits that give us our unique ways of communicating through how we speak, how we stand, and the words we use. Ask yourself these questions: Is your speaking style naturally formal or informal? Are you more effective using slides that are very visual and emotive, or that are very factual and data-driven? Or are you a more persuasive speaker when using no slides at all?

We are hardly objective observers of ourselves, so to better understand your personal style, you’ll need to get feedback from others. Ask for honest and constructive feedback that goes beyond “great presentation!”