Snapchat memories 2019: Here’s how to see your ‘year end’ story

One of the more popular social media “year in review” roundups is Snapchat’s “Year End Story.” As in years past, 2019’s Year End Story feature collects a user’s favorite Snaps of the year into one Story. As a Snap spokesperson told me: “Snaps that Snapchatters saved to Memories from the past year have been specially categorized to highlight the things they’ve done, the places they’ve gone, and the friends they’ve seen.”

So, how do you go about getting your Snapchat Year End Story? The Story will be available from today, Friday, December 13, and can be found in the Memories section of the app. But it will only be available for a “limited time,” according to Snap—so be sure to check yours out soon. And as in past years, you don’t have to keep your Year End Story to yourself. You can send it to your friends directly or post it to your Story too, for all your followers to see.

But just one thing to note regarding Snapchat’s Year End Story: Not all Snapchat users will have one. The deciding factor for whether you’ve got a Year End Story is dependent on if you’ve saved enough content in Snapchat’s Memories archive throughout 2019. If you have, you’ll see a Year End Story. If you haven’t . . . well, get saving in 2020 so you can have a Year End Story next year.