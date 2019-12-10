Adidas made sneakers and a rain jacket out ocean plastic—and now they’re on sale

Adidas “Friends & Family” sale, which runs from December 10 through 14, allows you to buy anything on the Adidas website for 30% off with the code “FRIENDS.” That means some of their most innovative and impressive tech is going to be more affordable this week than it is the other 361 days of the year.

We’ve covered the Adidas Futurecraft Loop (designed so every component of the shoe to be recycled into a new pair) in-depth before, and the company’s ongoing work with Parley for the Oceans (which intercepts ocean plastic and turns it into recycled knitted uppers). That recycled knit material eventually turns into the reinforced, tough knit that sits atop super-grippy Continental soles—creating the sustainable Terrex Two Parley trail running shoe ($75 before discount, men’s here). The recycled ocean plastic is also used to weave the material for this breathable, waterproof, and impressively versatile 3-Layer Rain Jacket, which can help anyone brave snowy and rainy runs when the weather is dismal ($299 before discount, women’s here).

Additionally, this sale is an opportunity to score on the shoe that sports the world’s first ever 3D-printed midsole, the (confusingly-dubbed) 4D technology. The AlphaEdge 4D shoes ($300 before discount) are the first shoes to feature the futuristic midsole, which took the company 17 years to develop. If you prefer a more retro and laid back look when it comes to your 3D printed shoes, Adidas also dropped the ZX4000 4D shoes ($350), which look like the love child of the Pharrell Williams Solar HU’s ($160 before discount) and the Adidas Originals Torsion X shoes ($180 before discount).

Eventually, Adidas plans to drop their most popular shoe to date, the Ultraboost, with a 4D midsole—the Ultraboost 4D. But for now, the Ultraboost 20 shoe ($180 before discount) has one of the most advanced energy-returning materials on the midsole and remains a favorite for runners who tout it’s extra-comfortable and responsive feel.

Aside from their techiest and most-hyped designs, Adidas is also offering their sitewide discount on both men’s and women’s apparel, as well as footwear classics—like the Originals Stan Smith shoes ($90 before discount) and the never-too-trendy Gazelle shoes ($80 before discount).

