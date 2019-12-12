Purpose-driven leaders will occupy your workplace in 2020: Here’s how to maximize them

At some point in their careers, your employees will reach a breaking point: Are they happy with their jobs and careers, or is it time to move on, to try something new? Too often, companies are letting excellent employees leave, rather than enabling them to reach their full potential.

Take the example of Michael, a finance director who left his corporate accounting career after 30 years because he was no longer motivated by his work. After a volunteering stint with an organization that needed both his accounting skills and his personal passion for photography, he found a new drive to do accounting work when and where it made a difference. He now works in accounting for small nonprofits where he knows that his skills are helping others and having a positive impact on the world.

Michael’s experience allowed him to discover how his accounting career can, in a small way, change the world. That he had to leave a good job with a good company in order to learn this about himself is a mistake that companies need to correct.

Sean Hassell, talent acquisition leader at Point B, explains that top talent prospects are in a unique and powerful position in today’s market. “Candidates are seeking organizations that are socially, economically, and sustainably involved in community service and philanthropic efforts. They are interested in companies that are pushing the needle when it comes to diversity and inclusion initiatives. Lastly, they are attracted to leaders that feed innovation and embrace the autonomy and passions of their employees. Individuals are not exclusively motivated by compensation and total rewards, but by opportunities to do meaningful work and being a part of something bigger than themselves.”

Millennials and generation Z are entering the workforce intent on developing purpose-driven careers. If companies invest in their employees, building purpose-driven leaders, both they and their employees will ensure a return on investment. Jonathan Donner, a leadership consultant and former head of executive development at Amazon and Unilever, says, “Those leaders who possess the capability of processing their life and work experiences into wisdom—and ultimately, a sense of purpose—are the most equipped and inspiring leaders to follow in this complex and volatile digital world.”

What is purpose-driven leadership and why should you invest in it?

Purpose-driven leaders tap into the intrinsic motivations inside themselves and those around them. According to research from Imperative, purpose-driven leaders are the most effective at advancing their own careers while making the world better. They also inspire their teams to achieve extraordinary results for reasons other than money.

Aaron Hurst, CEO and cofounder of Imperative, has said that, “as our global economy shifts towards a more inclusive model that is not destroying the planet, purpose-driven leaders are the ones creating more responsible businesses and products, and mobilizing the best employees to contribute towards something greater than profits. And the demand for purpose-driven leaders is growing, because it’s good for business, too.”