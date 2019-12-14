Productivity Confidential: Productivity @200mph (podcast)

Winning a Formula 1 race is about more than pure speed. Drivers, pit crews, and team managers need to make hundreds of decisions in the blink of an eye, all while flying around a winding track at speeds up to 200 miles per hour.

For decades, those decisions were driven by instinct and experience. But modern Formula 1 races are increasingly driven by technology and information, with teams analyzing massive data sets to uncover advantages that can mean the difference between standing in the winner’s circle and coming up a few milliseconds short.

Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull Racing, knows more about what it takes to lead a winning Formula 1 operation than almost anyone. In this episode of Productivity Confidential, we talk to Horner about staying cool under pressure, how data has revolutionized racing, and what it takes to keep a winning team hungry.

Highlights from the podcast:

TED BROWN: I want to move into a more philosophical area. I wanted to talk about pressure and success.

CHRISTIAN HORNER: Yep.

BROWN: Red Bull Racing’s obviously had a ton of success in the past and going forward they’ll have a ton of success to be sure, but I’m wondering how you keep your team hungry for more success and how the depressurization effect of success can be a de-motivator. How do you get people still motivated to win something to go out there and win every race that you take on?