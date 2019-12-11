Reimagining the Fast Company Experience

This year, Fast Company embarked on the first major site redesign in nearly five years. And in many ways, the redesign process has brought the magazine back to its roots. When Fast Company launched in 1995, the goal was simple: create a magazine devoted to the reader that was a mix of the Harvard Business Review and Rolling Stone. “That rock-and-roll mentality has permeated the magazine throughout its history,” says Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta.

Fast Company is a community, and it’s a community of people that identify as trailblazers in design and innovation and business.” Bill Riordan, Chief Product Officer

The approach resonated with readers. Fast Company helped cultivate a growing community of thousands of readers by creating the Company of Friends, a more formalized version of the informal gatherings of readers that had organically sprung up around the country. But the Company of Friends wasn’t just a group of loyal readers—it also was a resource that offered a steady stream of feedback to the magazine’s editors and executives. They learned about what worked and what didn’t work, what readers liked and what they didn’t like. At its core, the Company of Friends was an early focus group that helped Fast Company stay in touch with its readers.

But times change. Magazines grow up. And so do readers. “I think it’s fair to say that editors and readers have, in some ways, grown a little farther apart than we were 25 years ago,” Mehta says. So in today’s media-saturated world, how can a magazine like Fast Company still build strong connections with its readers? With the help of a partnership with SAP, Fast Company went looking for answers.

TARGETING THE READER

To better serve its audience, Fast Company in 2019 planned an ambitious redesign of its website. The goal: deliver an experience that strengthens the magazine’s relationship with its existing readers, brings new ones into the fold, and recognizes how their tastes—and habits—have evolved.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to stand out in business news,” Mehta says. “It sounds like a bit of a cliché, but we are competing against not only other media companies, but people sitting in front of their iPads, or their phones, or binge watching a television show on a weekend.”

Most magazines drive their redesigns internally, with editorial and design executives taking the reins. But that kind of approach wouldn’t work for Fast Company, says Bill Riordan, chief product officer of Fast Company‘s publisher, Mansueto Ventures. Instead, this redesign needed to be driven by its readers. “Fast Company is a community, and it’s a community of people that identify as trailblazers in design and innovation and business,” he says. “This was a chance for us to involve that community in the design process.”

LISTEN, LEARN, REACT

The Fast Company Experience powered by SAP Experience Management started by reaching out to readers directly, asking them to share their feelings and feedback about the magazine’s online experience. The design process offered an opportunity to collect and analyze data on readers’ relationships with Fast Company, from the types of articles they most like to read to the role they want Fast Company to play in their lives.