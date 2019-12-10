Fast Company’s ultimate gift guide for people with good taste

There’s a science to buying the perfect gift—literally. According to research , a good gift is useful and high-quality. “When a giver chooses a highly desirable gift, he or she is hoping that the recipient will be dazzled upon opening it,” writes Jeff Galak, Associate Professor of Marketing at Carnegie Mellon University ‘s Tepper School of Business and of Social and Decision Sciences at the Dietrich College of Humanities. “In contrast, recipients care greatly about their ability to use or enjoy the gift and prefer more feasible or useful gifts. In other words, givers choose desirable but not feasible gifts because they seem likely to be more appreciated during the gift exchange. However, the recipient is likely to be less satisfied in the end with a gift whose value is hard to extract.”

There you have it: If you want to buy a gift that someone will love, skip the “unique” gifts and opt for the practical, well-made, and highly useful. But what’s useful?

At Fast Company, we’ve been bugging colleagues, coworkers, and companies we cover all season to find the most useful, beautiful, and unexpected gifts for everyone—from your couch potato little brother, to your always-on-the-go boss, to your fitness fanatic best friend, to your foodie father-in-law, and everybody in between. Below, you’ll find a selection of our favorite suggestions. Happy shopping.

The best gifts for fitness buffs, according to Peloton’s workout-obsessed employees

Unsurprisingly, Peloton’s employees know a whole lot about working out—so we asked them to share the best gear of the year that they’d like to get (or give) this holiday. Among their picks were an “indulgent” Hyperice Hypervolt massage gun (pictured, $349) for sore muscles and a Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro ($199) that lets you leave your phone at home while you work out (but still blast your pump-up playlist). Looking for something on the cheaper side? Find all their tried and tested suggestions here.

The best gifts for foodies, according to Sweetgreen employees

The folks over at Sweetgreen spend a lot of time (read: the entire work day) thinking about food, so we asked them to share the best foodie gifts they could think of. Try Sichuan Chili Crisp (pictured, $15) a “sauce that magically elevates every dish I’ve ever added it to,” or a Breville waffle maker ($200) that one employee says makes “the best waffles I’ve ever made at home.” Find all their gastronomic gift suggestions here.