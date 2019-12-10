How to recycle a building

More than 38 billion tons of non-metallic minerals are extracted from the Earth every year. These materials mainly end up being used to build homes, schools, offices, and hospitals. It’s a staggering amount of resources, and it’s only likely to increase in the coming years as the global population continues to grow.

Policies worldwide recognize that the construction sector needs to take immediate action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, tackle the climate crisis, and limit resource depletion, with a focus on adopting a circular economy approach in construction to ensure the sustainable use of construction materials.

Instead of simply knocking buildings down and sending the construction and demolition waste— CDW, as we call it in the trade—to landfill, circular construction would turn building components that are at the end of their life into resources for others, minimizing waste.

It would change economic logic because it replaces production with sufficiency: Reuse what you can, recycle what cannot be reused, repair what is broken, and remanufacture what cannot be repaired. It will also help protect businesses against a shortage of resources and unstable prices, creating innovative business opportunities and efficient methods of producing and consuming.

Changing the mindset

The mindset of the industry needs to change toward the cleaner production of raw materials and better circular construction models. Technical issues—such as price, legal barriers, and regulations—that stand in the way of the solutions being rolled out more widely must also be overcome through innovation.

Materials scientists, for example, are currently investigating and developing products that use processed CDW for manufacturing building components—for example, by crushing up CDW and using it to make new building materials.

Technical problems around the reuse of recycled materials should be solved through clever material formulations and detailed property investigations. For instance, the high water absorption rate in recycled aggregates causes durability problems in wall components. This is something that research must address.