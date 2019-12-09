In a scathing complaint, Amazon accuses the Pentagon of bowing to Trump’s bias against Jeff Bezos

Amazon on Sunday formally protested the Pentagon’s decision to award a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft, saying in a court filing it was “the result of improper pressure from President Donald J. Trump” to deny Amazon the deal.

“Basic justice requires reevaluation of proposals and a new award decision,” Amazon said in a court filing. “The stakes are high. The question is whether the President of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of DoD to pursue his own personal and political ends.”

Amazon, Microsoft, and other companies had each entered bids for the Defense Department’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) program, a massive cloud computing project, and the deal was ultimately awarded to Microsoft in late October. Amazon claims in its filing with the Court of Federal Claims that the Pentagon ignored technical advantages of Amazon Web Services cloud technology and its own criteria to justify giving the contract to Microsoft as a result of Trump’s bias against Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos.

The company is asking the court to overturn the decision and order a new evaluation of the competing bids.

“DoD’s substantial and pervasive errors are hard to understand and impossible to assess separate and apart from the President’s repeatedly expressed determination to, in the words of the President himself, ‘screw Amazon,'” according to Amazon’s filing. The quote was a reference to an alleged statement by Trump recounted in a biography of former Defense Secretary James Mattis by his onetime speechwriter Guy Snodgrass.

In a statement, Microsoft also stood by the Pentagon’s decision.

“We have confidence in the qualified staff at the Department of Defense, and we believe the facts will show they ran a detailed, thorough and fair process in determining the needs of the warfighter were best met by Microsoft,” a company spokesperson said in a statement shared with Fast Company. “We’ve worked hard to continually innovate over the past two years to create better, differentiated offerings for our customer.”