How corporations can create change at massive scale

Change is the only constant in life, but it’s something we all resist. It’s hard enough to get ourselves, our significant others, our friends to change—even when there’s obvious incentive. But what happens at companies that need to change—and employ tens of thousands of inherently change-resistant people?

During a panel at the annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York, PwC and Chipotle explored how companies can redefine customer relationships through employee experience. Tom Puthiyamadam, the digital, consulting and BXT leader at PwC, spoke onstage with Jason Scoggins, the director of loyalty and CRM at Chipotle, about recent initiatives they’ve each undertaken. These were, most notably, “Chipotle Rewards,” a new customer-rewards program that Chipotle worked on with PwC, and PwC’s initiative to teach all of its employees the skills and behaviours they need to succeed in the digital future. What’s most important to making it happen? Puthiyamadam and Scoggins say there are three must-dos if you want to encourage and codify successful large-scale change.

GET THE RIGHT PEOPLE IN THE ROOM

Professional services firm PwC is 165 years old and has had to embrace evolution many times. Most recently, that meant turning 55,000 of its employees into technologists and designers, using a different way of working called BXT. This approach isn’t just about working with people from across disciplines from the start—although that’s the crucial first step—but about reframing the problem, thinking bigger, putting titles down, checking egos at the door, and making sure you’re answering the right question before you talk about and implement solutions—solutions that should be bigger, bolder, more tech-fueled, and more innovative.

“Do we actually have the right sort of perspectives from very different people in the room? That’s the first question we ask,” Puthiyamadam said. “Do we have people who come from different disciplines? For us, it means bring[ing] a tax perspective, an emerging-technology perspective, a CRM and loyalty perspective, and a person who understands the human capital issues around the topic. When you bring that diversity to begin with, and then run them through the process, that’s when it begins to work.”

For its technology initiative, PwC first created an app to assess the digital fitness of all its employees and created mobile, skill-based programs so employees could “upskill” themselves. Next, it conducted a three-day training program so everyone in the entire company—finance, marketing, operations, client services—could work together to understand the new digital tools.

Finally, it trained a thousand people from across disciplines as “digital ninjas” who could help others develop the required digital skills. This was done in part to address something Puthiyamadam calls the “compression factor.”

“We want to shock the system as much as possible and give the most senior people a jolt to say, ‘This is what the future is really going to be,'” he said. “We are really trying to give [all our people] the freedom to challenge the system, challenge the norms.”