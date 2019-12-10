Bill Gates solves your gift problems: Here are his top 5 books for the holidays

Bill Gates says he reads around 50 books every year—when he isn’t working to end malaria and malnutrition or, say, reinvent the toilet —and each year, he also chooses a handful of the most interesting books to recommend. Here are Gates’ five top choices for the end of the year.

These Truths: A History of the United States, by Jill Lepore

Spanning centuries of American history, this book “is the most honest account of the American story I’ve ever read, and one of the most beautifully written,” Gates writes in a blog post. Lepore, a history professor at Harvard and New Yorker contributor, writes about basic contradictions like the fact that America was founded on principles of freedom while using slaves; many slaves fought for the British because they recognized that they had a better chance of freedom if the British won. The book shares many little-known facts, Gates says; for example, between 1830 and 1860, there were more than 100 violent incidents between Congressmen. “It’s a good reminder that there’s a lot more to American history than most of us learn in school,” Gates writes. “These truths are ones we all need to hear.”

Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams, by Matthew Walker

“Back in my early Microsoft days, I routinely pulled all-nighters when we had to deliver a piece of software,” Gates writes. Now, he says, he’s more aware of the toll of a lack of sleep. Walker, a sleep researcher at the University of California-Berkeley, outlines the effects of neglecting sleep on your memory and creativity, heart and brain health, immune system, and lifespan. Gates is skeptical of some of the claims, such as a link between too little sleep and Alzheimer’s disease, which he says isn’t yet proven. But he calls the book fascinating—and says that anyone who is convinced that they can survive on little sleep is wrong.

Growth: From Microorganisms to Megacities, by Vaclav Smil

Gates, who says that he waits for new Vaclav Smil books the way that some people wait for new Star Wars movies, has recommended other Smil books in the past. The latest, at 500 pages, is a wide-ranging look at how growth works, from living systems to the adoption of technology to civilizations. Smil talks about the limits on growth and the need for radical change in how humans treat the environment. “I don’t agree with all of his analysis,” Gates writes. “In particular, I’m more optimistic than he is about the degree to which today’s renewable energy technologies can be deployed, and the pace at which scientists and engineers will develop new clean sources.” But he says that the book is a “brilliant synthesis” of a complex subject.