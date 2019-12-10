Nike debuts a groundbreaking new modesty swimsuit

In 2017, Nike’s Pro Hijab first became available on the global market. The moisture-wicking head covering made sports more comfortable and accessible for competitive female Muslim athletes, a group long overlooked by major athletic wear brands. The winner of Fast Company‘s top design award that year , it has gone on to be a hit: According to Morocco World News , sales of the design rose 125% in the first quarter of 2019.

Now, Nike is releasing yet another garment for Muslim women: a modesty swimsuit.

Technically the suit is made up of separate pieces: a hijab, a tunic, and pants. “We really love to design products for athletes [especially] when we see an underutilized part of the market, or when people can’t participate in the area they want to participate in,” says Martha Moore, creative director vice president at Nike, via Skype call. “We were fortunate enough to travel to southeast Asia, and do that thing that designers do: observe.”

Moore and the rest of the Nike design team noticed that while they were used to seeing non-Muslim and American women enjoying water activities in string bikinis and skin-tight one-pieces (in co-ed pools and on public beaches), women in southeast Asian and Middle Eastern countries had to swim in women’s only pools, since they had few modest swimwear options that provided full coverage.

Even when total coverage, wetsuit-style bathing suits are available to women, there is the additional concern that they don’t provide optimal mobility in the water. “When we did see people swimming in Australia in full modesty outfits, we learned from lifeguards that that’s who they are most concerned about because of how heavy and layered they are…it becomes a dangerous issue, [they’re] super heavy in the water,” Moore says. “[We thought: What could we do to really facilitate women swimming for their whole lives as a daily habit? Then we went shopping and we saw lots of competitor products in the marketplace, and the competitor products were the lowest common denominator of what is needed to swim in the water: a long tunic top, some pants, and you’d have to wear your own hijab. It was heavy, stretchy, and clingy and pretty much not attractive from our perspective.”

Nike knew it wanted a suit that was aesthetically appropriate, but also lightweight and quick drying. (Anyone who’s been in a soaking wetsuit knows how uncomfortable it is to sit in all day). So the designers tried to create a full-coverage product, made up of a long-sleeve tunic, with a snug built-in hijab and adjustable sports bra, and high-waisted pants which provided support–and a bit of glamour. “One of the things we talk about in Nike design is learn, fail fast, and keep moving. We had a preconceived notion that we could make the most amazing sleek [bodysuit] and make a version for swim. That did not answer or solve the problems of the consumer or the athletes we were going after,” Moore says. Participants in the early design studies defined modesty not only as full coverage, but more importantly, relatively loose fitting. A tight scuba suit, then, could no longer be the goal. “When we started to talk to Muslim women around the world, it is about body skimming, not body conscious…so we had to start over. It changed our fabric choice.”

Through several phases of consumer focus groups in places like Indonesia and the UAE, the design team learned that preteen Muslim women stopped swimming around the time puberty began; culturally, this is when they have to become more modest. With this in mind, the team decided to start sizing for the suit at XXS to cater to younger, less developed women, and continue up through XXL.