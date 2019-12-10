DJ Khaled’s newest collaboration may be one of his biggest—and it doesn’t feature Jay-Z or Rihanna

“I like making music that people say cannot be done, or a collaboration that cannot be done,” says DJ Khaled in an interview with Fast Company. “That’s what I’m great at, is pulling people together and making magic together.”

Khaled has made the all-star “posse cut” his signature as a producer. In 2007, six of the most sought-after hip-hop names of that decade–Lil Wayne, T.I., Akon, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, and Birdman–came together to record “We Takin’ Over,” a made-for-club hit with an addictively repetitive synth and thumping bass. Since then, he’s recruited such crowd-pleasing acts as Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Nas onto an average tally of 31 guest features per album.

For Khaled’s latest collaboration, he’s venturing out of the music world and into fashion. The producer has been named the chief creative officer of Snipes, a German sportswear retailer that’s “inspired by hip-hop, streetball, dance, and action sports ,” according to Sven Voth, the CEO of the company, which has existed in Europe since 1998.

Snipes, which sells its own branded apparel alongside that of Nike, Puma, and Vans in its retail locations and e-commerce platform, is a rising player in the global streetwear business, particularly in the United States. “Snipes is very well regarded in Europe,” says Matt Powell, a sportswear business analyst at the market-research firm NPD. In Germany, Snipes has 130 stores, but in the first quarter of 2019, Snipes acquired Philadelphia-based retailer KicksUSA and moved assertively into the U.S. market. Snipes has also sponsored the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers and was a partner for Jay-Z’s Made in America festival, headlined by Cardi B and Travis Scott. “Our goal for our expansion in the USA is not only growing bigger as a retailer but being relevant in culture,” Voth says.

Culture is where Khaled feels that Snipes is a natural fit, because he already reps it. “I really live the lifestyle of sneakers and apparel,” he says. “I lived that before I met Snipes.” Growing up, Khaled worked in a sneaker store and used to slip free mixtapes into shoeboxes before handing them over to customers. Nowadays, the lifestyle is visible in how he dresses. “If you know Khaled, that’s part of his whole thing,” he says, about himself.

Birth of a collaboration

Astute streetwear watchers have had a clue this relationship might have been in the works. Khaled was the face of an April advertising campaign with Snipes—”I was blessed to do a campaign with Snipes,” he says—and on two occasions this year, Khaled visited New York Snipes stores in East Harlem and Jamaica, Queens. He signed autographs and posed for photos with fans. Voth says those in-store appearances drove such awareness to the brand that it led them to think about deepening their relationship with Khaled. “He doesn’t just talk a good game,” Voth says. “He’s the best at playing it.”

He does talk a good game. As is his usual wont, Khaled speaks vaguely and loftily about his Snipes role (the company won’t discuss investment specifics), but one goal will be marketing collaborations with artists. Snipes has run campaigns with Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan, and currently has one with Meek Mill, who appears on billboards and in a video spot where he discusses his North Philly roots.