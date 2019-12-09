Netflix dominates Golden Globes with 34 nominations, while women directors are shut out—again

Back in 2014, Netflix bum-rushed awards season for the first time with five Golden Globe nominations for its first major original series House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black. (The results included a best actress win for the former’s Robin Wright.) With the just-announced nominations for the 2020 Globes, Netflix now has a stranglehold on both the film and TV divisions, a staggering 34 total nominations, divided evenly between the film and TV categories. Its closest rivals were Sony (eight nominations) and HBO (15 nominations). Netflix’s domination seemed to indicate a shift in the industry, which has seen much bickering about whether films originating on streaming platforms (with limited theatrical runs) even constitute cinema.

Here’s a breakdown by the numbers:

4 Best Motion Picture (Marriage Story, The Irishman, The Two Popes, Dolemite Is My Name)

5 Best Actor/Actress in a Motion Picture (Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story; Adam Driver, Marriage Story; Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes; Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes; Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name)

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes; Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name) 3 Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Motion Picture (Laura Dern, Marriage Story; Al Pacino, The Irishman; Joe Pesci, The Irishman)

1 Best Director, Motion Picture (Martin Scorsese, The Irishman)

3 Best Screenplay, Motion Picture (Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story; Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes; Steven Zaillian, The Irishman)

1 Best Score, Motion Picture (Randy Newman, Marriage Story)

4 Best TV Series, (The Crown, The Kominsky Method, The Politician, Unbelievable)

10 Best Actor/Actress in a TV Series (Olivia Colman, The Crown; Tobias Menzies, The Crown; Christina Applegate, Dead to Me; Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll; Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method; Ben Platt, The Politician; Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself; Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy; Merritt Wever, Unbelievable; Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable)

3 Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a TV series (Toni Collette, Unbelievable; Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown; Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method)

It’s an impressive showing, any way you spin it. Less impressive, however, is the continued lack of women nominated for best director.

This year’s crop of nominees includes Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It does not include Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, Lulu Wang for The Farewell, Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Olivia Wilde for Booksmart, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers, Céline Sciamma for Portrait of a Lady on Fire, or any of the other women directors who helmed nominated films. After a pronounced outcry following Gerwig’s shutout for a nomination for the 2018 awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (aka 87 journalists from overseas) responded in 2019 . . . with another all-male slate of directors. Now we’re back in the same place again, despite a crop of objectively worthy contenders to choose from. Perhaps the Academy Award voters will follow their own footsteps from the 2018 Oscars and nominate Gerwig again (or one of her many worthy peers that happen to be women).

Alma Har’el, director of Honey Boy, issued a powerful response to the snubs: