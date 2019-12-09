5 things to know about Finland’s Sanna Marin, the world’s youngest prime minister

If you feel like you’re not living up to your full potential, you might want to give this story a miss. Finland’s Sanna Marin is set to be sworn in as the country’s prime minister this week. The news is so historic because she’ll become the world’s youngest prime minister—at the age of only 34, reports CNBC . But her young age isn’t the only noteworthy thing about her. Here are four other things to know:

Marin is currently the country’s Minister of Transport and Communications and the leader of Finland’s Social Democratic party.

That party, and thus, Marin, will lead Finland’s new government—a coalition of five different parties. What’s as historic as Marin taking the post at such a young age is the fact that all five parties in the new coalition government are now lead by women.

While Marin will hold the lead as the world’s youngest-serving prime minister, there are a few other serving prime ministers who are close in age. This includes Ukraine’s Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, who is 35, and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is 39.

Marin held her first political post at the age of only 27. She was head of the city council in Tampere, Finland.

Oh, and her birthday was just three weeks ago, so she’s just barely 34.

At a press conference, the BBC reports, Marin said, “I have never thought about my age or gender. I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate.”

Marin is expected to be sworn in by Thursday. She will be only the third female prime minister ever to lead Finland.