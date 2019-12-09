These 5 cities account for 90% of the growth in high-tech jobs

If you work in the tech industry, the good news is that the sector created more than 250,000 new jobs in the 12-year period from 2005 to 2017. The bad news is that 90% of those jobs were created in just five cities across the country, reports the Wall Street Journal . The report adds that 377 other metro areas fought for just the remaining 10% of those jobs.

That information is according to a new study by researchers from the Brookings Institution and the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. The five cities that created the most tech jobs during the period were:

San Francisco Seattle San Jose Boston San Diego

San Francisco far and away created the most high-tech jobs during the 12-year period, but of the four other cities, only one, Boston, isn’t on the West Coast. And three of the five top tech jobs-producing cities are in a single state—California.

While America’s bolstering of tech jobs is a good thing, the researchers behind the study say the results show that high-tech resources are undergoing agglomeration, an economic term that describes the concentration of a labor pool, which in turn allows for the rapid spread of new ideas.

While agglomeration is good for the cities that have it—it’s generally bad for the rest of the country, which the researchers say are increasingly being left behind in an economic, labor, and digital divide. However, there are negatives for even the top five cities, the researchers say, including costly housing, inequality, and chocking traffic congestion.

Besides the top five cities that gained tech jobs during the period, some smaller cities including Pittsburgh; Madison, Wisconsin; Albany, New York; and Provo, Utah also performed well. But other larger cities, including Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles, lost up to 45,000 high-tech jobs in just a seven-year period between 2005 and 2012.