More than half of employees are afraid to take time off for the holidays

Americans are getting a little better about taking time off. But they’re probably not doing it during the frenetic holiday season.

A 2019 report from the U.S. Travel Association found that U.S. employees are taking a bit more vacation. But even though some employees feel like taking their paid time off doesn’t make them look like slackers, the overall picture isn’t anything to write home about. Americans still leave half of their vacation time unused, the report found.

That may be particularly true around the end-of-year holidays, according to a 2018 report by West Monroe Partners, a management consulting firm. More than half (51%) of employees were uncomfortable asking their manager for time off during the holidays. Roughly one in five said there was simply too much work to be done.

Why we say “no” to PTO

That culture of fear is problematic, says Mike Hughes, managing director at West Monroe. The expectation that employees will work through the holidays can be irreversibly detrimental to your company’s productivity and could cause employees’ well-being to suffer if they truly need or want time to be with their families or manage this busy time of year.

“That dissatisfaction or discomfort in asking for that [time off] could have an impact on longer-term engagement, longer-term employability of people,” he says.

Organizational psychologist Marc Prine, PhD, warns that the problem is not failing to take time off at a particular time of year, but the culture that makes employees feel it’s unsafe to even ask. “The problem is that burnout and the exhaustion of always being on and never taking any time away, that actually leads to active disengagement and has a big implication on productivity, profitability—a lot of these things that go with having an engaged workforce,” he says.

Prine actually likes working during the times when others are off, as he finds himself more productive. And he’s not alone. West Monroe’s study found that employees at offices that close additional days during the holidays are significantly more likely to report higher productivity during the time they’re in the office (42% compared to 17% in offices that don’t close).