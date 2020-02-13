The creative power of blackness and drag, according to Monét X Change

The art of drag has finally been getting its long overdue place in mainstream culture, led in no small part by RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now in its 12th season, the show has introduced the world to nearly 200 queens across the U.S., the U.K., and Thailand. And while every queen is special in their own right, it can be hard to turn those 15 minutes into a lasting career. But Monét X Change doesn’t have to worry about that.

Since her time on season 10 of Drag Race and winning All-Stars 4, Monét has appeared in national ad campaigns for Pepsi, released an ambitious visual album, got her own talk show, The X Change Rate, on Yahoo!’s digital network BUILD, has been a fixture on Drag Race live tours, and beyond.

Monét’s secret? Being Monét.

“Because so many people have done so many great things, the lines of authenticity and creativity are blurred a little bit. Sometimes you’re so inspired by this person that you’re not realizing that you’re making a product that’s almost too similar,” Monét says on the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “And it’s like, where, but where are you? So I think that creativity in 2020 for me is defined as authenticity. No one else can be you but you. How many people are in the world? Almost a trillion? Out of one trillion people, you have a 100% chance of being yourself.”

