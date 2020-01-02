Marques Brownlee explains what outdated tech can teach us about the future

Marques Brownlee has been called “the best technology reviewer on the planet” (by a former VP at Google, no less), and his 10 million YouTube subscribers would probably agree. So how does one go from reviewing a remote for an HP Pavilion laptop in his living room to becoming one of the most powerful voices in tech?

“Short answer is a thousand videos,” Brownlee says in the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “It took a long time. It’s a humbling comment, but it’s definitely a slow evolution of a craft.”

Brownlee has transformed his love of tech into full-blown stardom. In addition to interviewing such tech giants as Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, and Elon Musk, he’s currently in season two of his own YouTube show Retro Tech, where he breaks down the history and impact of outdated technology, including the Sega Genesis, the Walkman, the Apple Macintosh, and more.

“When you see the history play out from a bird’s-eye view, you notice every major piece of tech is trying to solve a problem,” Brownlee says. “And then as soon as something catches, all the similar versions [from different companies] that try to appeal to slightly different audiences [in order] to solve their own problems will emerge from that.”

In this episode of Creative Conversation, Brownlee breaks down what he sees as true innovation and creativity in the tech industry and what the gadgets and devices of yesteryear can teach us about the future.

