How Nate Berkus has kept his creativity flowing for 25 years

Since he was a boy, interior designer Nate Berkus’s relationship to space has been one of “decorative turmoil.”

“My mother was an interior designer, and and our home was constantly evolving as a kid,” Berkus says on the the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “I would come back [from school], and I would be carrying my little bag down to my room, and she’d be like, ‘That actually now is a study room. Your room is upstairs between your sister and the dog.’ And I’d be like, ‘Great.'”

But Berkus wasn’t annoyed. He was inspired.

“The permission to let your home be an experimental space really resonated for me,” he says. “I remember thinking, you don’t have to always live the same way.”

Berkus has parlayed that sense of experimentation and creativity into his celebrated interior design firm Nate Berkus Associates, which turns 25 this month.