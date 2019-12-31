‘Bad Boys,’ ‘BoJack,’ Halsey, and 93 other January pop-culture events to check out

It used to be that January was guaranteed to be the weirdest movie month each year. Fast Company once even put together a statistical, 100% scientific analysis to that effect. After four months of putting out 75% of the year’s best movies, Hollywood would exhale and let its belly jiggle a little.
That has not changed at all, not even a little.
This year, however, we have neither a new Underworld nor Resident Evil chapter, but we are indeed ringing in the new year with some truly odd flicks. We’re talking Kristen Stewart and T.J. Miller fighting sea monsters in Underwater. We’re talking Walton Goggins as apparently one of Three Christs. Then there’s whatever the hell is going on with Robert Downey Jr. in Dolittle. Luckily, some savvy TV execs must have smelled the movie blood in the water, because this month also sees the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the debut of Awkwafina’s Comedy Central show, and the swan song for Schitt’s Creek.
Here’s what else you’ll be watching and listening to while keeping warm this winter.
Movies in theaters
- The Grudge, January 3
- The Informer, January 10
- Like a Boss, January 10
- Underwater, January 10
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, January 10
- Three Christs, January 10
- Bad Boys for Life, January 17
- Dolittle, January 17
- The Gentlemen, January 24
- The Last Full Measure, January 24
- Gretel & Hansel, January 31
- The Rhythm Section, January 31
- The Traitor, January 31
Movies to watch at home
- Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning, January 3 on Prime Video
- Inherit the Viper, January 10
- Leslie Jones: Time Machine, January 14 on Netflix
- A Fall From Grace, January 17 on Netflix
- Troop Zero, January 17 on Prime Video
- Weathering With You, January 17
- The Turning, January 24
- Color Out of Space, January 24
- Beanpole, January 29
- The Assistant, January 31 on Netflix
Music
- Field Music – Making a New World, January 10
- Kesha – High Road, January 10
- Selena Gomez – SG2, January 10
- …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead – X: The Godless Void and Other Stories, January 17
- Anti-Flag – 20/20 Vision, January 17
- Halsey – Manic, January 17
- Holy Fuck – Deleter, January 17
- Mura Masa – R.Y.C. (Raw Youth Collage), January 17
- Of Montreal – UR FUN, January 17
- Pinegrove – Marigold, January 17
- The Professionals – The Professionals, January 17
- Black Lips – Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart, January 24
- Breaking Benjamin – Aurora, January 24
- Pet Shop Boys – Hotspot, January 24
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – Please Daddy, January 24
- Wire – Mind Hive, January 24
- Wolf Parade – Thin Mind, January 24
- Dan Deacon – Mystic Familiar, January 31
- Destroyer – Have We Met, January 31
- Drive-By Truckers – The Unraveling, January 31
- Isobel Campbell – There Is No Other, January 31
- Poliça – When We Stay Alive, January 31
- Squarepusher – Be Up a Hello, January 31
TV
- The Circle, January 1 on Netflix
- Doctor Who, January 1 on BBC America
- Messiah, January 1 on Netflix
- Spinning Out, January 1 on Netflix
- Deputy, January 2 on Fox
- Anne With an E, January 3 on Netflix
- Dracula, January 4 on Netflix
- 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 5 on NBC
- America’s Got Talent: The Champions, January 6 on NBC
- black-ish, January 7 on ABC
- Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time, January 7 on ABC
- mixed-ish, January 7 on ABC
- Schitt’s Creek, January 7 on Pop
- Vanderpump Rules, January 7 on Bravo
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, January 7 on NBC
- Cheer, January 8 on Netflix
- Party of Five, January 8 on Freeform
- AJ and the Queen, January 10 on Netflix
- Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers, January 10 on Comedy Central
- Medical Police, January 10 on Netflix
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts, January 10 on Netflix
- The Outsider, January 12 on HBO
- The New Pope, January 13 on HBO
- 68 Whiskey, January 15 on Paramount
- Grace and Frankie, January 15 on Netflix
- grown-ish, January 16 on Freeform
- Endlings, January 17 on Hulu
- Little America, January 17 on Apple TV Plus
- Real Time With Bill Maher, January 17 on HBO
- Sex Education, January 17 on Netflix
- Avenue 5, January 19 on HBO
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, January 19 on HBO
- Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, January 22 on Comedy Central
- Outmatched, January 23 on Fox
- Star Trek: Picard, January 23 on CBS All Access
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, January 24 on Netflix
- Shrill, January 24 on Hulu
- 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, January 26 on CBS
- The Circus, January 26 on Showtime
- Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, January 28 on TBS
- The Good Place, January 30 on NBC
- BoJack Horseman, January 31 on Netflix
- Ragnarok, January 31 on Netflix
- Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, January 31 on Prime Video
Books
- Stones From the Inside: Rare and Unseen Images by Bill Wyman, January 4
- Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano, January 6
- Hitting a Straight Lick With a Crooked Stick: Stories From the Harlem Renaissance by Zora Neale Hurston, January 14
- American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins, January 21
- Agency by William Gibson, January 21
- Run Me to Earth by Paul Yoon, January 28
[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Ares: courtesy of Netflix; My Spy: Michael Gibson/STXFilms; Bad Boys for Life: courtesy of Sony Pictures; The Gentlemen: Christopher Raphael/STXFilms; Just Mercy: Jake Giles Netter/Warner Bros. Entertainment; Three Christs: courtesy of IFC Films; Troop Zero: Curtis Bonds Baker/Amazon Studios; Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC; Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Zach Dilgard/NBC; Sex Education: Sam Taylor/Netflix; Avenue 5: Alex Bailey/HBO; Star Trek: Picard: Trae Patton/CBS]