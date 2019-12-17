This is the counterintuitive benefit to viewers if Netflix releases more audience numbers

*pours glass of wine* *dips bread* My friends, I’ve got some news from the big guy at the top: THE IRISHMAN was watched by 26,404,081 accounts globally — within its first 7 days on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/abVV993CWS — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 10, 2019

This is part of Netflix’s new plan to be what Scott Stuber, head of original films at the notoriously data-secretive company, described as a move on the company’s part to be more transparent. “You’ll see more numbers from us, more transparency, more articulation of what’s working and not,” he told Variety. “Because we recognize it’s important, sometimes to the creative community. It’s important to the press. It’s important to everything. So we were definitely headed in that direction as a company.”

It’s a move that has been met with media skepticism. For one thing, the public is operating on faith that Netflix is accurately reporting what its customers watch, when and how they watch it, and for how long. (It would likely be a violation of securities law if it did not.) We know Netflix has all the data, but its pronouncement that “for series, due to their highly variable length, we count a viewer if they substantially complete at least one episode (70%). For a film, it is if they substantially complete the film (70%)” has not mollified observers who can be incredulous that more than 40 million households watched You in its first four weeks of release, or 73 million watched the Adam Sandler movie Murder Mystery, or 80 million watched Sandra Bullock in Bird Box. So far, the company has only made select data public, and because the announcements are universally touting Netflix’s originals, there’s no real benchmark for what these numbers mean versus the traditional TV and film metrics, which get released daily and weekly.

Not that the dean of TV measurement isn’t trying. In the case of The Irishman, a few days after Netflix made those figures known, Nielsen SVOD—which tracks streaming the same way it does TV, by using Nielsen families—put out some numbers of its own, claiming that Martin Scorsese’s latest reached 17.1 million unique views in the United States in its first five days. Netflix is a global service, and it released its first week results, making Nielsen’s data both myopic and less than edifying—for investors, media, or viewers—though one can do the mental gymnastics to sync up Nielsen’s info with Netflix’s and say close enough.

For the handful of Netflix movies that gets limited theatrical releases, like The Irishman and Marriage Story, the company has not participated in the industry standard of sharing box-office grosses with the public. Which, in a town famous for singing its own praises any chance it gets, inevitably leads to assumptions that the latest Netflix theatrical release, whatever it may be, flopped.

Going forward, revealing what Stuber calls the “full business story” could curtail those kinds of negative perceptions. Or at least help even sophisticated observers reconcile box-office data, which is reported in dollars, with Netflix viewership, which is reported in member households.