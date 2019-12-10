Love it or hate it, Tesla’s Cybertruck is revolutionary

With a collective gasp and puzzled looks, the world was recently introduced to Tesla’s newest vehicle. The so-called Cybertruck is an angular, stainless steel, all-electric pickup truck that quickly became polarizing.

“Based on where EVs are being sold in the United States today, the average EV produces global warming emissions equal to a gasoline vehicle with a 68 mpg (miles per gallon) fuel economy rating.” That’s about 3.4 liters per 100 kilometers in Canada. And in several northwestern states in the U.S., that equivalency is 94 mpg, or about 2.5 liters per 100 kilometers. This means that even the best gasoline- or diesel-powered vehicles would have to double or triple their fuel efficiency to come close to EVs. In the same report, a life cycle analysis that included both the operation as well as the manufacturing of vehicles shows that a full-size EV has approximately half the environmental footprint of a full-size, gasoline-fueled car. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology is also being developed around the world. V2G allows EVs to use chargers bidirectionally to turn them into mobile storage solutions—meaning EVs could help balance electricity supply and demand by making the vehicle’s battery system part of the overall grid infrastructure. Vehicles could be used to store energy during periods of oversupply and provide top-ups to the grid during peak demand hours. With its massive battery pack, Tesla’s Cybertruck is particularly suited for V2G use. The vehicle will also come with a 120 volt/240 volt AC power outlet that may be able to power homes during blackouts or brownouts. This is something currently done with other EVs using what are known as aftermarket inverter kits. Nissan has been working on similar technology in Japan with its Leaf vehicle. Indeed, the Cybertruck will face serious competition from other manufacturers in the lucrative and growing pick-up truck market. Rivian and Bollinger already have electric trucks ready for pre-sale or sale, and Ford is releasing an all-electric version of the popular F-150. The advantage belongs to Tesla Tesla has two main advantages that will likely make the Cybertruck a winner.

First, Tesla has an advanced and extensive charging network that allows the owners of its products to quickly refuel. There are currently more than 14,000 superchargers worldwide. Second, Tesla has invested heavily in battery technology and manufacturing. Its gigafactories are expanding and using more renewable energy, including solar power, to reduce the ecological footprint of batteries. As a result, Tesla is able to scale up production and will probably be able to keep the cost of its vehicles lower than competitors. Tesla’s Cybertruck and the growing number of offerings by other manufacturers of EVs likely represent the beginning of a larger transition away from internal combustion engines. BNP Paribas Asset Management, a global investment firm managing 436 billion euros in assets, concludes the following in a report on EVs: “The economics of oil for gasoline and diesel vehicles . . . are now in relentless and irreversible decline.” To remain competitive with EVs, the investment firm calculates that the break-even point for gasoline is no more than $10 dollars a barrel and for diesel, $17 to $19 a barrel. The environmental advantages of electrifying transportation are significant and undeniable. EVs are also a pleasure to drive—they’re quiet, clean, fast, inexpensive to operate, and perform well in all weather conditions.

Love it or hate it, Tesla’s Cybertruck is a game changer. Michael D. Mehta is a professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at Thompson Rivers University. He is the owner of the Sweet Spot Solar Company and has preordered a Tesla Cybertruck. This article is republished from The Conversation. Read the original article.