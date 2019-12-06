Taking voice notes on Google just got a lot better

One of the more useful things you can do with Google Assistant is take notes by voice, but until now, the feature has only worked with the Assistant’s built-in notes and lists.

Now, you can hook up Google Assistant with external notes and to-do lists, including Any.do, AnyList, Bring!, and Google Keep. Just open your settings in Google Assistant, head to the “Services” tab, then look for the new “Notes and Lists” section, where you can choose a provider.

Google’s also adding some other new capabilities to Assistant in time for the holidays: On an Android phone, you can search for photos by voice and ask to share them with friends or family members. And if you’re having trouble picking a podcast, you can ask Google Assistant for suggestions on a particular topic.

Google says the new features are rolling out today, so they might not be available immediately.