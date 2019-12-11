Want crazy-fast internet? Here’s what AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint offer right now

Over the last few months, the promised next generation of mobile broadband—5G—has started to shed its vaporware status.

That doesn’t mean that everyone reading this can get crazy-fast internet. But today, all four nationwide wireless carriers offer consumer 5G services, complete with coverage maps so you can see if their network will work for you.

But AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have rolled out the next wave of internet in a different way. The key difference among them: which slices of the layer cake of 5G frequencies they serve, each with their own appeal and flaws.

At the top of this cake—the smallest portion made with the most expensive ingredients and with pastry-chef expertise—you have millimeter-wave frequencies. They can deliver the stuff of 5G hype, with speeds over a gigabit per second and ultra-responsive sub-10-millisecond latency, but they can only reach maybe a thousand feet. If you want to stream 4K virtual reality, this is what you’ll want—if you’re in one of the few places in America with “mm-wave” 5G service.

Below that you have what we’ll call the Whole Foods section of the cake: mid-band 5G, which reaches much farther than millimeter-wave but isn’t as fast and suffers from a lack of available spectrum among U.S. carriers. This could make your smartphone’s data connection a whole lot more powerful, but it’s unclear if carriers can scale it enough.

At the bottom there’s the sheet cake of 5G, deployed on the same frequencies of much of today’s 4G, which can offer impressive coverage but can’t deliver much more speed. This is the type of 5G almost all of us can count on experiencing—even if it’s not necessarily a bandwidth breakthrough.

AT&T: fast for business, slow for the rest of us

AT&T began selling 5G service in December 2018, but that fast-but-scarce millimeter-wave network remains off-limits to consumers—this Dallas-based carrier has reserved the service in “select areas” of 21 cities for businesses.