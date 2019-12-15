How to watch the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors on CBS without cable

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors on your computer or mobile device, you have a few options: The CBS website or mobile apps on iOS or Android let you watch CBS live, although you’ll need login credentials from a pay-TV provider.

If you don’t have those credentials, you can sign up for CBS All Access or a standalone streaming service. These services are easy to cancel, and you can usually get a week for free. Here’s a roundup of services that offer CBS:

Finally, I would be remiss in not mentioning that CBS is available for free if you have an over-the-air antenna. Remember those? It’s never too late to rediscover them. Either way, enjoy the show!