How to watch the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors on CBS without cable

For arts and entertainment connoisseurs, few events are more prestigious than the Kennedy Center Honors, which celebrate people and institutions that have made enduring contributions to American culture. This year, five honorees were named: Linda Ronstadt, Sally Field, Michael Tilson Thomas, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Sesame Street. You can check out some of the highlights from Washingtonian magazine here.
The 2019 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony took place last week at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. LL Cool J, an honoree from 2017, hosted the event, which will air tonight (Sunday, December 15) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors on your computer or mobile device, you have a few options: The CBS website or mobile apps on iOS or Android let you watch CBS live, although you’ll need login credentials from a pay-TV provider.
If you don’t have those credentials, you can sign up for CBS All Access or a standalone streaming service. These services are easy to cancel, and you can usually get a week for free. Here’s a roundup of services that offer CBS:
- CBS All Access (find it here)
- Hulu With Live TV (find it here)
- YouTube TV (find it here)
- FuboTV (find it here)
- Locast (select cities only)
Finally, I would be remiss in not mentioning that CBS is available for free if you have an over-the-air antenna. Remember those? It’s never too late to rediscover them. Either way, enjoy the show!