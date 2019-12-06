Watch YouTube’s ‘Rewind 2019’ year-in-review video, which people really seem to hate

The latest platform to release a year-in-review look-back over 2019 is Google-owned YouTube. YouTube says the “Rewind 2019” video celebrates “the creators, music, and moments that mattered most to you in 2019.” The problem is, as Business Insider notes , many people on social media have taken to their feeds to say how much they hate the video.

The video currently has over 18 million views with 1.2 million likes, but double that—2.4 million—dislikes. So why all the hate? Many called it “uninspired” and lamented its “low quality” look. Others just thought it was boring or were angry certain topics weren’t covered.

I stopped watching #YouTubeRewind 2019, not because it was so bad but because it was boring lol sorry man, you tried. — your calico cat (@ameowah) December 6, 2019

This was fucking shit, it was just all round awful. YouTube been going on like this year's YouTube rewind was top nosh cocaine but is was low quality cocaine. They took away the YouTubers and made the video a top 10 anime betrayal video. #YouTubeRewind — ????MerryCʜʟᴏᴇ???? (@WinterrLily) December 5, 2019

#YouTubeRewind Pros and Cons Pros:

Included Pewdiepie, Mr. Beast, Minecraft, not just unknown YouTubers

Didn't have the Pauls, Lele Pons, Lilly Singh, etc.

Wasn't cringey. Cons:

Uninspired and boring format

Low Effort Better than 2016-2018, still falls short of the first few. — kcekjm ???? (@kcekjm97) December 5, 2019

#YouTubeRewind 2019 sucks !!

No top 5 tech people of the year

No top 5 science people

Only people I know in video are PewDiePie, kurgesagt

May be you would have released this video separately by titling YouTubeStats pic.twitter.com/bOCJl6pvz7 — Existential Nihilist (@sriramTWEETZ) December 6, 2019

The good news is last year’s “Rewind 2018” video earned the distinction of being the most disliked video in YouTube history with 17 million dislikes. With that in mind, the Rewind 2019 video is wildly more successful than its predecessor—for now at least. You can check out Rewind 2019 below.