Watch YouTube’s ‘Rewind 2019’ year-in-review video, which people really seem to hate

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The latest platform to release a year-in-review look-back over 2019 is Google-owned YouTube. YouTube says the “Rewind 2019” video celebrates “the creators, music, and moments that mattered most to you in 2019.” The problem is, as Business Insider notes, many people on social media have taken to their feeds to say how much they hate the video.

The video currently has over 18 million views with 1.2 million likes, but double that—2.4 million—dislikes. So why all the hate? Many called it “uninspired” and lamented its “low quality” look. Others just thought it was boring or were angry certain topics weren’t covered.

The good news is last year’s “Rewind 2018” video earned the distinction of being the most disliked video in YouTube history with 17 million dislikes. With that in mind, the Rewind 2019 video is wildly more successful than its predecessor—for now at least. You can check out Rewind 2019 below.

