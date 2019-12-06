Airbnb announces new guest standards and offers mayors’ hotline to company reps

Airbnb has announced a number of new policies that aim to promote respect for the host’s property as well as improve its reputation in local communities. In a blog post, Airbnb said it is implementing a new series of Guest Standards that will take effect in “early 2020.” These new guest standards cover five scenarios Airbnb guests will not be allowed to break:

Excessive noise, whether it’s from parties, loud music, or other sources Having unauthorized guests at the property they are renting Unauthorized parking at the property they are renting Unauthorized smoking at the property they are renting Trashing the property so much that it necessitates excessive cleaning

As for any Airbnb guest who breaks these new guest standards, Airbnb says:

These new Guest Standards create a clear and actionable enforcement framework for these scenarios and if it is determined that a guest has violated the new standards, the first violation will result in a warning and required education on Airbnb rules. Further violations may result in account suspension or removal.

Airbnb also announced an “open invite” house party ban as well as a dedicated hotline for mayors and other city officials, which will allow them to get in touch with Airbnb representatives to talk about the company’s policies. That hotline will roll out in 2020.

The new policies come after a shooting at an Airbnb house party on Halloween that left five people dead. The new policies also happen to come before Airbnb’s planned IPO next year. That IPO is one of the most anticipated in the tech sector, and you can bet Airbnb and investors want it going off without a hitch.