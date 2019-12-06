Hey Apple, you could learn a lot from Google’s tools to fight digital distraction

Some of my worst smartphone habits occur between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. That’s supposed to be family time for playing with the kids, having dinner, and putting them to bed. But it’s all too easy to be distracted by some urgent-sounding email or a direct message in Slack.

So when Google launched a new feature for Android phones called “Focus Mode” earlier this week, I knew exactly how I’d use it. By scheduling Focus Mode for those evening hours, I have now stopped myself from using Gmail, Slack, and Twitter without significant friction. Notifications from those apps won’t even show up on my phone until after the kids’ bedtimes.

The launch of Focus Mode highlights a subtle but important difference in how Google and Apple have approached the issue of digital distraction so far: While Apple’s Screen Time tools tend to be heavy-handed, Google has realized that it needs to allow for granularity and nuance. Otherwise, people may get frustrated and avoid using the tools at all.

How Focus Mode works

When Google launched its first “Digital Wellbeing” tools on Pixel phones last year, it took a more prescriptive approach to curbing screen time. You could monitor usage habits and set time limits on individual apps, but to use an app for more time on a particular day, you had to disable the limits entirely. Google’s time limits also didn’t reduce the flow of notifications from distracting apps, which are often what draw us back into our phones to begin with.

Maggie Stanphill, Google’s director of user experience for Digital Wellbeing, says the company has since realized it needs to offer more granularity.

“What we found is that if we made too many assumptions, it was not the useful experience people were hoping for, and they might indeed abandon [the tools],” she says. “We wanted to make sure they had a lot of agency.”

Focus Mode is Google’s attempt at offering more granular tools. Instead of making users race against a daily clock with their app usage, it recognizes that unhealthy screen time has more to do with context, hence the ability to schedule or toggle Focus Mode as needed.