How to address an issue without saying ‘I’m sorry’

A week rarely goes by without a CEO or public figure issuing an apology. Often it’s warranted, such as the recent apology issued by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi , who, in an interview with Axios, compared the death of a woman hit by one of his company’s autonomous vehicles to the killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia.

But in a social media world where outrage is easily shared, sometimes apologies are not necessary. In fact, apologizing when you don’t need to can destroy your career or company, says Sean O’Meara, coauthor of The Apology Impulse: How Business Ruined Sorry and Why We Can’t Stop Saying It.

“It’s time to stop abusing the word ‘sorry’ and restore some credibility to the act of apologizing,” he says. “Our hypersensitivity to the smallest criticism has us apologizing for the most trivial things and withholding big apologies when they’re actually required.”

Whether you’re acting on behalf of a company or yourself, O’Meara suggests taking a few steps before responding to criticism by using the words “I’m sorry”:

Determine if you’re at fault

If you have breached someone’s rights, an apology is in order. But when the failure isn’t necessarily obvious or you’ve hurt someone’s feelings, you need a period of honest self-reflection, says O’Meara.

“One of my clients, a logistics company, was criticized on Twitter,” he says. “Through no fault of their own, a delivery hadn’t been completed because their client hadn’t completed the paperwork properly, and the client escalated it to social media.”

When O’Meara, a Manchester-based publicist, asked if they were going to respond to the tweet by saying they were sorry, they told him, “Well, we haven’t done anything wrong,” he says. “And they were right.”