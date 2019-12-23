5 books to read to be your best self in 2020

For many of us, the dawn of a new decade raises the stakes for normal year-end goal-setting . Whether you’re hoping to climb the career ladder in 2020, actually use that gym membership, or get better at leaving your work at the office, it’s normal to be thinking about how to make some changes in the new year.

In preparation, we’ve been reading up on techniques that can help you meet your goals by gaining perspective on what lies beneath your motivation to change in the first place. Take a look at our picks for books that can help you be your best self in 2020 and beyond:

Scott Galloway, professor of brand strategy at NYU’s Stern School of Business, uses his straight-talking, somewhat contrarian approach to life’s larger questions. While we can struggle with the complexities of parsing what success really means or what a good relationship looks like, Galloway breaks down complex ideas into humorously simple diagrams and anecdotes (see: the Venn diagram of finding meaningful work).

His no-nonsense advice is as refreshing as it is valuable. For example: “Boring is sexy. If you want to work at Vogue, produce movies, or open a restaurant, you need to ensure you get a great deal of psychic income, as the returns on your efforts are likely to be awful.” ‘Nuff said.

More Than Enough—Claiming Space for Who You Are by Elaine Welteroth

Welteroth was only the second black editor-in-chief of a Condé Nast publication in the course of more than a century. While she’s no longer at the helm of Teen Vogue, her experiences as a woman of color in the media industry are an inspiration and a guidebook. As Fast Company‘s Anisa Purbasari Horton has said, “For those who’ve questioned their sense of belonging or worth in an environment, this book is a reassurance that they do—and that there are probably many others who feel the same way. For those who haven’t had the experience of being ‘the only one in the room,’ this book is an eye-opening account about what it’s like to live as someone who does.”

Digital Minimalism by Cal Newport

This book is for anyone who’s felt the pangs of FOMO scrolling through their Instagram or vowed for the hundredth time that they’d finally get off Twitter after seeing yet another annoying tweet from their ex. Newport offers an updated and thoughtful approach to the digital detox craze that set in a few years ago.

Knowing that unplugging completely is unrealistic, the advice rather runs along the lines of mindfulness. Here he guides you to understand what you actually need versus what you compulsively do online. “The urge to check Twitter… becomes a nervous twitch that shatters uninterrupted time into shards too small to support the presence necessary for an intentional life.” From there, anyone can go on to make long-term satisfaction the priority, rather than falling prey to the seductive-yet-empty pull of likes.