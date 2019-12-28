The Power of Connections: How Networking Is Critical To Growing Your Business (podcast)

For some business owners, networking can become an afterthought when running a company. But, networking with experts and fellow entrepreneurs is essential to growing your business. Julie Gordon White talks about the importance of social media, taking advantage of conferences and how to think in the short, medium and long term when building your network.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THIS EPISODE:

JULIE GORDON WHITE:

I always challenge the audience with my three-three-three. What are you going to do three hours from now, three months from now, and three years from now, from the information that you learn? How do you apply it right now? So the first three, is to go make those connections and extend them. So I’m right there with you.

MAYRA CEJA:

I love the three-three-three. I think it’s so memorable and so important. Why don’t you describe to us a very concrete example of how a business owner might be able to use this three-three-three?

JULIE GORDON WHITE:

Absolutely. So I just took a whole crew of our own clients to an intensive, and really fire-hosed them with information over three days. But I want them to make sure they apply what they learn. When you go to a conference, the input that you’re getting is usually so amazing, you take great notes, and then you put that notebook on your desk or on the shelf, and it doesn’t get applied.

So using the three-three,-three would mean that you would take that information and you’d go through and you literally circle, “What am I going to do three hours from now?” That means you might go back to your hotel room or literally sit on the couch in the conference center and send out those connections. Go onto LinkedIn, make those connections with people, send that email to that client that you should have sent. And now you’re inspired. Literally take action on what occurred to you in those “a-ha” moments that you can just get out of the way right now.

And then that same circling process, “What can you do in three months?” So maybe it’s a larger strategy that you want to put in place. Maybe you want to build an automated sales funnel. That’s not going to happen in three hours, but in three months, absolutely. And then where is that one or two things in three years that can make all the difference in your business that you grabbed while you were there?