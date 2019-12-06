Fast Company’s Work Life section is looking for a new assistant editor

Fast Company’s Work Life section is looking for a smart and hard-working assistant editor to help with day-to-day operations of the site.

The ideal candidate is a talented writer and editor with several years of experience in digital media, a history of working with freelancers and outside contributors, and a robust network of contacts. A passion for covering diversity and inclusion, the future of work, and all things productivity- and workplace-related is a must.

Duties will include editing multiple posts daily by contributors, writing weekly features and roundups, reviewing books for excerpting purposes, and maintaining the submissions inbox.

This is a full-time staff position with competitive pay and benefits, based in our New York office in Lower Manhattan. There is potential for remote work for the right candidate. This position will be represented by the Fast Company Union/WGA-East.

Mansueto Ventures is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

To apply, send your résumé, a cover letter, and three section-specific story ideas to Work Life staff editor Julia Herbst (jherbst at fastcompany dot com) with the subject “Work Life Assistant Editor.”