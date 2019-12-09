The First Step: Acting (podcast)

Whether you are starting a new digital business at your company or just starting a new task at work, the gap between thought and action can often seem cavernous. Often we find ourselves paralyzed, unable to act. In the case of starting a new digital business, taking action is essential to maintaining success and growing your company. Leap by McKinsey was designed to help companies take that first step and launch new digital businesses.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PODCAST:

Chris Denson: With the theme of the series just being, Taking a Leap. What sorts of hesitations do you find even inside large organizations where you do have the bandwidth and the resources and the aptitude. Where do you find more hesitation in taking the leap with the teams that you interface with?

Jesse Dorogusker: It’s pervasive. It’s a combination of fear generally. Fear that it won’t be successful. And then accumulated with that fear is worry, which is that the idea presented, the prototype built, the idea put together might not work for all of these reasons. It’s one of the reasons that that new ideas really need to start with a lot of protection and gentleness. Scrutiny and iteration, but they still, you can’t take 2000 people and ask them their opinion on something that’s new and fresh. Otherwise, it’ll just get worried to death.

Chris Denson: Yeah, that’s a good one. When I think about fear and worry, there’s this philosophical in goal that we’re afraid of, which either we’re going to get fired or we’re going to look silly, but there’s also an excitement to building something and making something new. From a cultural standpoint, how do you influence and maximize that culture of exploration?