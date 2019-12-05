Streetwear design fans get a new podcast series with the Bleacher Report’s ‘Friends and Family’

If you’re a fan of streetwear design and the culture behind it, you may need to make time for “Friends and Family” this holiday season.

That’s the name of a new branded podcast and video series from Bleacher Report’s B/R Kicks brand and Chinatown Market, the streetwear line launched by DIY designer Mike Cherman in 2016. It’s being coproduced and packaged by At Will Media, a company founded by restauranteur Will Malnati that specializes in branded podcasts. According to Bleacher Report, the series “will explore the stories and artistry of streetwear, the influencers it resonates with, and the designers who create it.”

The first installment of the short series—it’s only three episodes—dropped this week and features Cherman along with rapper Lil Yachty collaborating to design a new product. The product will be sold at B/R Kicks’ second annual The Drop Up event, a mix of panel discussions and brand activations that takes place next Friday in Manhattan. As Digiday reported last year, the event began as a way for Turner-owned Bleacher Report to build B/R Kicks (which now boasts 1.5 million Instagram followers) into a bona fide business in its own right.

In a statement, Bleacher Report CMO Ed Romaine said the new partnership with Chinatown Market will help both brands connect with new consumers. “By leaning into each of our strengths, we will create an authentic content and a live event experience that will lift both of our brands and help define the trends that will propel the industry ahead,” he said.

You can check out the first installment of the series on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.