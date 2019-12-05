Deadly Takata airbag recall: What to do if you drive a BMW, Honda, Mitsubishi, or Toyota

It seems like the Takata airbag saga never ends . That saga so far affects over 41.6 million vehicles with defective airbags made by Takata. Previously the defective airbags have been found in Fords, Lexus, Mercedes, Teslas, and more. Now cars from additional manufacturers are being added to the list including Audi, BMW, Honda, Mitsubishi, and Toyota, reports Consumer Reports .

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) believes another 1.4 million cars from the above manufacturers may have faulty airbags made by Takata. That includes 116,000 BMW vehicles with model years 1999 to 2001. BMW says right now certain 1999-2001 323i, 325i, 328i, and 330i models are known to be affected as well as certain 2000-2001 323Ci, 325Ci, 328Ci, 330Ci, 323iT, and 325iT models. Audi, Honda, Mitsubishi, and Toyota have yet to announce which additional models of their vehicles are affected.

As for what the defect is in the faulty Takata airbags, Consumer Reports says it relates to their improperly sealed inflators:

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these airbags may have improperly sealed inflators. As a result, they may allow too much moisture in, which could cause the airbags to deploy without enough force to protect occupants in a crash, or they could dry out, which could cause the airbags to rupture and spray sharp metal fragments directly at the people sitting in front of them. Both conditions could cause serious injuries or death.

To check to see if your car is currently listed as one of those being recalled, head on over to the NHTSA’s website and enter your vehicle’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into the field provided. It will then tell you if your car is affected by the Takata airbag issue—or any other recall issues. However, keep in mind that just because your VIN doesn’t return a recall match right now, doesn’t mean your airbag is safe. Car manufacturers are still identifying vehicles with the faulty airbags, so it’s possible your VIN could be added to the recall list after you’ve checked it.