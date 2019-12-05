Here’s how to get your Spotify Wrapped 2019—and My Decade Wrapped

It’s that time of year again: Spotify is ready to show you all the songs, albums, and artists you ran into the ground this year with its annual Spotify Wrapped experience.

But seeing as how we’re on the cusp of a new decade and all, Spotify is also giving you everything you had on a loop over the past 10 years as well with My Decade Wrapped.

Here’s a breakdown of everything Spotify is breaking down:

Spotify is highlighting where some of your favorite artists hail on a world map to see how global your listening is.

For users who’ve been with Spotify for at least two years, there’ll be a recap with not only your top artists, but also the total minutes streamed throughout the decade and your top artist and song for each year.

Spotify Premium members will have access to data stories and insights about their year, including the number of artists they discovered.

To access your Spotify Wrapped and My Decade Wrapped, visit spotify.com/wrapped.