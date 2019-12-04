Elizabeth Warren congratulates Google’s outgoing Larry Page with fun reminder that he can’t hide from Congress

Larry Page may be halfway out the door with Oakleys on now that he’s no longer CEO of Alphabet, but make no mistake: Page and his cofounder, Sergey Brin, still call the shots when it comes to the pair’s voting control over Google.

That’s why Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts went for an easy win on Twitter today, reminding the billionaire that, despite his new loungewear set, he could still be compelled by Congress to jet to Washington, D.C., for a chat. Or, at the very least, he might politely be asked to show face. What a drag!

“Quick reminder,” the senator wrote on Twitter. “We do still expect you to testify before Congress. And changing your title while staying on the board and retaining effective control of it will not exempt you from accountability.”