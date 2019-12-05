Millennials are warming up to some baby boomer lifestyle choices—and vice versa

If you believe the recent string of headlines about a supposed generational conflict between millennials and baby boomers, then that ancient sentiment from Sun Tzu’s The Art of War might just be the perfect framing device for Morning Consult’s new list of the “fastest-growing brands of 2019.”

The list, released this morning, shows that younger consumers are increasingly warming up to some legacy brands popularized by their older counterparts, who, in turn, are developing a taste for more and more brands that were once the exclusive domain of the young.

That’s right: Millennials and baby boomers are discovering each other’s favorite lifestyle choices—because sometimes we become the thing we hate.

Consider the top 10 list of fastest-growing brands among millennials. While it contains a few stereotypically millennial companies like White Claw Hard Seltzer and Postmates (No. 2 and 3, respectively), it’s dominated by creaky old mainstays like Häagen-Dazs ice cream (No. 4), Jif peanut butter (No. 5), Dole Foods, and Bayer (both tied for No. 8).

Gen Z, the younger cohort that precedes millennials, is also discovering some legacy brands, including Walgreens and National Geographic—the latter of which recently got a boost by its inclusion on Disney Plus, as Morning Consult points out.

Meanwhile, older consumers appear to be following an inverse trend. The top 10 list of fastest-growing brands among baby boomers is chock-full of brands typically associated with younger consumers, including fake-meat maker Impossible Foods (No. 2), smart-doorbell maker Ring (No. 3), direct-to-consumer mattress company Purple (No. 6), and, yes, even White Claw (No. 7).