Honey Baked Ham created matching pajamas with pigtails, and there’s no turning back

This holiday you can eat like a pig and look like one, too. Today the Honey Baked Ham Company released onesies inspired by ham , complete with “festive lights and decorative pig tails” so that you can “cuddle up to your big ham or celebrate with your little piggies.” And the onesies are glorious.

The company was inspired by “acknowledging the holiday season has become a time for many families to wear matching pajamas, [and so] the brand created the ultimate holiday pajamas for he entire family to love and wear.”

JoAnn Herold, Honey Baked Ham’s chief marketing office, suggests “capturing festive photos or enjoying a meal with family and friends in comfort and style by wearing our hamjamas.” Youth hamjamas are $20, and adult hamjamas $25.

