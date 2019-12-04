President Trump’s catty European trip turned world leaders into Mean Girls

Prior to Donald Trump becoming president, many of his political opponents and foes criticized him for mocking people, making immature comments, and generally just being mean.
Today, many politicians and world leaders have followed suit with petty behavior, and it’s safe to say that the current political zeitgeist takes a page right out of the Mean Girls playbook (Trump is Regina George, obvi).
Enter Princess Anne and Justin Trudeau.
Princess Anne appears to have snubbed Trump during his most recent visit to Buckingham Palace by not formally greeting him and his wife along with the other royals. Queen Elizabeth gave her a stern look to which she replied with a shrug.
Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau was caught chatting with other world leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson about Trump’s lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier that day. The tone of the discussion seemed to be frustration and mockery. Trump wasn’t mentioned by name, but that didn’t stop him from understanding the context and promptly responding by calling Trudeau “two-faced.”
As usual, Twitter took notice and had some interesting things to say.
Some Princess Anne fans were reminded that she is a legend in their minds, but according to one reporter, this is all just a misunderstanding.
People are surprised that Princess Anne can hang? That woman once was the victim of an attempted kidnapping and when she was told to get out of her car at gunpoint she said, "Not bloody likely." A true bad bitch.
People forget she has a will of iron. She's tends to fade into the background with her brothers either being more glamorous, scandalous, or both, but she works tirelessly, was an Olympian, and is not afraid of armed thugs. Trump is beneath her notice.
Luckily for Trump it was Princess Anne and not Princess Anna because the latter would’ve punched him in the face. pic.twitter.com/Umuo3LcLz3
In March 1974 a man tried to kidnap Princess Anne in the Mall. As the kidnapper tried to drag her out of the car she shook her head, said "Not bloody likely!" and went her own way out the other side.
Some people never change.pic.twitter.com/vIsP2Lstv7
FWIW Princess Anne didn't snub Trump, not that it will stop Twitter spreading that message all day…See thread, based on Laura Elston's reporting for PA today. https://t.co/XNEwGzqyQG
Justin Trudeau inspired cheeky responses. Most people were amused, but some couldn’t resist playing off the concept of the Canadian Prime Minister actually being “two-faced,” with some even bringing up the blackface debacle.
The last time someone called Justin Trudeau a name (Trump called him “two-faced” today), this is what happened: pic.twitter.com/WyuRULPO6p
trump says that Justin Trudeau is two-faced.
That may be true, but Melania loves BOTH of his faces. pic.twitter.com/Jra9xvF2xt
Look, we already knew Justin Trudeau had a dark side
Justin Trudeau is in fact two-faced. pic.twitter.com/7kyyDXPvVi
Interesting that @realDonaldTrump used the word “two-faced” to describe Justin Trudeau ???? pic.twitter.com/eGC4tYJwDd
“@realDonaldTrump calls @JustinTrudeau 'two-faced' after PM's candid comments caught on camera” | @CBCNews
Is two-faced better than or worse than black-faced?? https://t.co/8JlFF4gGsU
The fabulousness of Justin Trudeau drinking beer out of a stemless wine glass has not escaped me.
The only thing missing is a burn book, which at this point is probably coming any day now.