President Trump’s catty European trip turned world leaders into Mean Girls

Prior to Donald Trump becoming president, many of his political opponents and foes criticized him for mocking people, making immature comments, and generally just being mean.

Today, many politicians and world leaders have followed suit with petty behavior, and it’s safe to say that the current political zeitgeist takes a page right out of the Mean Girls playbook (Trump is Regina George, obvi).

Enter Princess Anne and Justin Trudeau.

Princess Anne appears to have snubbed Trump during his most recent visit to Buckingham Palace by not formally greeting him and his wife along with the other royals. Queen Elizabeth gave her a stern look to which she replied with a shrug.

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau was caught chatting with other world leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson about Trump’s lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier that day. The tone of the discussion seemed to be frustration and mockery. Trump wasn’t mentioned by name, but that didn’t stop him from understanding the context and promptly responding by calling Trudeau “two-faced.”

As usual, Twitter took notice and had some interesting things to say.

Some Princess Anne fans were reminded that she is a legend in their minds, but according to one reporter, this is all just a misunderstanding.