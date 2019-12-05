You’ve hit a plateau in your business or career. Now what?

When I started my software company, we received more job offers than what I could realistically handle. At the time, I thought that the best thing for me to do would be to say yes to them all and reframe the situation as a challenge to conquer. It worked for a while—but eventually, I got to the point where the only growth that I could pursue was scaling the business for more clients and more employees.

That vision wasn’t particularly inspiring for me. I wanted my name associated with things that people used every day. I wanted to build things that created utility. But I couldn’t see any growth opportunities for myself in the future of this company. In other words, I’d hit a plateau.

So I decided to take a step back and reinvent myself. During this time, I learned that when I always have my nose to the grindstone, I have no time to reflect and strategize long-term. Hitting a plateau allowed me to refresh my viewpoint, analyze my purpose, and decide how I wanted to move my business and career forward.

Hitting a plateau can be frustrating because progress can seem impossible. But working through a plateau can help you accomplish more than what you thought possible. Here are the steps that you can take to get there.

1. Diagnose the issue

I felt limited by building apps for other people because each project represented a business concept that I was executing for someone else, not myself. Most agencies engage with clients that want an app built for a year, maybe two, and this constant turnover left me feeling empty. I asked myself whether the cause of this “empty” feeling was internal or external. I received glowing reviews of my work from all my clients—so I determined the reason was external and decided to start investing my time into developing my own app solution.

When you feel like you’ve stalled, take a step back and ask yourself a few questions that get to the root of your issue. Is the cause internal or external? Are you limiting yourself—either with your lack of skills, abilities, or habits—or is it an external factor, like a dying industry or a dead-end job? You need to find the root of the problem, because solutions will vary. If there’s an external factor, like your job, that limits you, don’t try to change yourself too much. Instead, try to change your circumstances that are within your control.

2. Shock your mind

Growing up in a log cabin in Montana, I felt a lot of things were out of reach. We had an old, broken computer that sat in the corner of the house for years because no one knew how to fix it properly. But I wanted to learn how to use it, so I taught myself how to keep it running. I didn’t know it at the time, but that project kick-started my career in programming.