The best gifts for the environmentally conscious, according to Allbirds employees

The team at Allbirds , the sustainable shoe brand, knows a thing or two about products that can literally help make the world a better place. Here, employees from the green shoe company share their favorite environmentally friendly gifting ideas for your holiday season—so you can gift well and be a good steward.

Counterman by Beautycounter

“These man-friendly personal care items and kits (try the beard oil!) are free of harmful chemicals that are ubiquitous in the traditional beauty industry. The company is also led by one of the best CEOs in America.” —Joey Zwillinger, cofounder and co-CEO (Complete kit $188)

Zero Waste Fur Baby Kit from Package Free Shop

“I’m friends with so many dog parents, and sometimes the perfect gift for them is a gift for their companion. This kit is a fun way to add a bit of sustainability into a mundane task we have to do daily with our dogs.” —Jade Broomfield, visual designer ($41)

National Parks Pass

“Gift experiences rather than things (see also a pottery class, bread baking, etc.), and maybe score a trip yourself out of it. Nothing inspires the environmentalist in me like getting out in nature.” —Hana Kajimura, sustainability lead ($80)

Coyuchi Farmhouse Napkins

“These napkins are GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified, which is the leading textile processing standard for organic fibers. They have a supersimple self-hemmed edge, which gives them a sort of effortlessly unfinished look. And since they are yarn dyed, they keep looking great wash after wash. Basically these are super, super nice napkins, and they’re made to last.” —Will Zhang, product strategy and merchandising associate (Starting at $38)

Stasher Reusable Bags

“As a mom of two school-aged kids, having reusable, resealable bags is a must! I recently got some Stasher bags and was hooked immediately. They help us reduce our single-use plastic and are great for snack packs, toiletries, and even keeping a half-cut avocado fresh in the fridge.” —Julie Channing, VP of marketing ($12)

The Coffee Ride

“The name says it all. If you live in their local area, they deliver locally roasted coffee directly to your door on a bicycle. What more do I need to say?” —Benny Joseph, head of engineering (Starting at $16)

*Editor’s Note: Not in a local delivery area? You can still get The Coffee Ride‘s roasts shipped to your door anywhere nationwide, or join their coffee subscription program for monthly restocks of your favorite brew.