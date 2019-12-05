Two simple budget-friendly ways to include remote workers at holiday parties

Remote workers enjoy many advantages over their in-office colleagues: flexible hours, relaxed dress codes, and little to no commute. But when it comes to office celebrations, remote workers can really miss out.

Seventy percent of remote workers already feel left out of the workplace, and that feeling comes to a head during the holiday season. Office holiday parties are one example of a tried-and-true method of showing employee appreciation. They also serve as annual forums of casual engagement, a way for coworkers to bond and strengthen their personal relationships.

Ideally, your company should bite the bullet and shell out the cash to fly remote workers to your headquarters to attend the holiday party with their coworkers. You can even keep expenses down by combining the event with all-company trainings, meetings, or retreats. But bringing in all remote employees sometimes just isn’t feasible, especially as the number of them continues to climb. Currently, 30% of U.S. workers are remote full-time.

To avoid losing out on this year-end opportunity for engagement and boosting morale, get creative and brainstorm ways to bring holiday cheer to all employees—regardless of where they sit.

Use communication tools to casually engage remote employees

Employees today are used to communicating casually with their peers. Over 75% of employees are connected with their coworkers on social media. To boost morale around holiday time, encourage further casual communication within the company channels you are most likely already using.

Create a holiday-themed group chat with festive prompts to boost lighthearted engagement, bringing remote and in-office employees together. Or better yet, create a space in your intranet and encourage employees to share childhood holiday photos or swap their favorite holiday GIFs and memes or post a picture of them in an ugly holiday-themed sweater. The trick is to not set a stiff, formal agenda for the chat. Instead, sit back and let employees enjoy this time with each other as a festive break from their routines.

Take this a step further by moving the conversation to a casual video conference, boosting the fun factor by serving holiday treats—to employees both in and out of the office. Ship out preplanned holiday care packages that let remote employees enjoy the same treats as their in-office peers during the video call.